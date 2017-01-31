Barrie Residents Honoured By City Council

Two Barrie residents were honoured at Monday night’s City Council meeting. Twelve year old Kaitlyn Soules was presented with an Award of Merit. She awoke to the smell of smoke last June, alerting her family so they could escape safely. Richard Strikwerda was recognized for his efforts to ‘Keep Barrie Beautiful”. For ten years, he has picked up litter and cut long grass along the strip of Highway 400 to Bayfield Street. He wanted to ensure that visitors and residents of Barrie had a nice welcome into the City.

banner image: Sue Sgambati, Barrie Today