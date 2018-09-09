Barrie Ringette Association FREE Come Try Ringette Event

The Barrie Ringette Association will be hosting a FREE Come Try Ringette event on Sunday, September 9, from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at the Holly Recreation Centre in Barrie.

Children, ages 2 and up, will have the chance to try ringette in a fun and safe environment. All participants must bring a helmet, skates and winter or hockey gloves. We will provide sticks and rings. On ice helpers will be available to assist players with little or no skating experience. There will be off-ice activities for the children as well as goodie bags.

While the children are on the ice, we will be holding a brief information session to explain our Learn to Skate, House League, and Regional programs. Volunteers will be available to answer any questions you may have.

Please arrive at least 30-45 minutes early to check-in and be ready to go on the ice.

Watch our U8 girls play an exhibition game from 9:30 am to 10:30 am.

Pre-register for the event at the Come Try Ringette Registration Page.

For further information please contact Karen Bunting at kduguay6@hotmail.com or Sherry Hill at sherryleehill91@gmail.com.

See you at the rink!