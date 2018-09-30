Sat. Sept. 29th- 10am-5pm & Sun. Sept. 30th- 10am-4pm

Bradford Greenhouses is pleased to present the Barrie Sportsmen & Outdoor Show. Encompassing all things “great outdoors”! From hunting, fishing, outdoor recreation and a whole lot more; whether you are an exhibitor looking to showcase your product, or a consumer looking for inspiration and ideas to enjoy the great outdoors… this is the show for you!

We are also VERY excited to announce that Amanda Lynn Mayhew and Wil Wegman have been confirmed as guest speakers for the show!

The Barrie Sportsmen & Outdoors Show will be held on September 29th + 30th, 2018 at Bradford Greenhouses Garden Gallery in Barrie, located at 4346 Highway 90 (4 kms west of Hwy 400 on Dunlop). The show will be running Saturday 10am – 5pm and Sunday 10am – 4pm. ADMISSION & PARKING ARE FREE!

