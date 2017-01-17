Listen Live

Barrie Tattoo Artist Threatened

Woman, unhappy with tattoo, charged

By News

A 24 year old Barrie woman has been charged after an artist at a tattoo shop on Essa Road was threatened. Barrie Police say a customer was not happy with the work the artists had done and returned to the shop threatening to shoot him. She fled the scene before police arrived but was tracked to an Ashdale Court address where they arrested the woman and confiscated an air pistol. Charges include Uttering Threats and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

 

Related posts

City Hall Gets a Glimpse At Police, Library, County Budgets

Health Unit Declares Widespread Flu Activity

Tenant Slept It Off In A Cell After Landlord Dispute in Barrie

Search For Missing Sledder On Sparrow lake

Barrie K9 Officer Sniffs Out Fail To Remain Suspect

Amber Alert Ended, Mississauga Teen Found

Never Stop On A Hill

Arrest At Rooming House

Georgian Downs Evacuation