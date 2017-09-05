Barrie Teen Charged With Child Abandonment

The province kicked off the first day of school today by announcing it will be spending forty-nine million bucks over the next three years to try and improve the well-being of students across Ontario. Queen’s Park says this new funding will go towards active transportation, school board programs including breakfast programs and bullying prevention, along with mental health funding and initiatives to stem violence in the classroom. Minister of Education Mitzie Hunter says kids are better able to learn when they feel safe in their school.