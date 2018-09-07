Barrie Unemployment Rate Continues Downward Slide

Barrie’s jobless rate is getting a little closer to the norm.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in town fell three tenths to 6.7 per cent for the month of August, far lower than the April jobless rate of over 8 per cent, and it’s been falling steadily since. Barrie once enjoyed one of the lowest jobless rates in the country.

Meanwhile, the provincial rate of 5.7 didn’t budge last month, or the month before come to think of it. Federally, the rate rose just a titch to 6 per cent flat.