Barrie Unveils Canada 150 Mural

The City of Barrie took the wraps of a special commemorative mural today. The Canada 150 Mural Mosaic was unveiled at the East Bayfield Community Centre, the work of art was part of a cross country initiative to celebrate Canada’s birthday, and was brought to life by the Barrie Art Club, Camphill Communities, Simcoe Community Services, Parkview Seniors, Georgian College students, and even regular folks who stopped in to help during the city’s Culture Days.