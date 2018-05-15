Barrie, Wasaga Beach, Parry Sound Getting Blue Flagged Again

A repeat performance for a few area beaches, as the prestigious Blue Flag designation is handed out again this year. It was a record year for Canada, with nine marinas and twenty-seven beaches receiving the eco-certification from Environmental Defense. Among them, the City of Barrie Marina, along with beach areas 1, 2, and 5 in Wasaga Beach, and Waubuno Beach in Parry Sound. All three received this designation last year too. The Blue Flag is an internationally recognized symbol of high standards on water quality, environmental management, and education, safety, and amenities.