Barrie woman charged for impaired driving in Innisfil

A 38-year-old Barrie woman is charged with impaired driving after a citizen called in to report an erratic driver. The call came in at 9:45pm Thursday regarding a vehicle travelling northbound on Yonge Street in the area of 4th Line in Innisfil. An officer pulled over the vehicle at Lockhart Road. Her license was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle impounded for seven days. She was released on a Promise to Appear in Court at the end of May.