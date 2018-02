An Elderly Barrie woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Kawartha Lakes over the weekend. The OPP say an SUV collided with a cube truck on Highway 35 south of Cameron around 3:30 Sunday. A 71-year-old Barrie woman, a passenger of the SUV, was pronounced dead on scene. Four SUV occupants and the driver of the cube van were all taken to hospital. The highway was closed for around five hours as a result of the collision.