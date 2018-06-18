Listen Live

Barrie Woman’s Injuries More Severe Than First Thought

Twenty-Five-Year-Old Airlifted to Toronto Trauma Centre Following Innisfil Crash

A Barrie woman has since been airlifted to Toronto trauma centre, after a crash sent her and three others to local hospital. The collision Sunday afternoon around 2:00 was caused, according to police, when a vehicle tried to make a left turn to a private drive, right into the path of another vehicle, with a third receiving minor damage. Four people, including a young child were taken to local hospital with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries. A 25-year-old Barrie woman driving the second vehicle has since been airlifted to the GTA while police continue their investigation. No charges have been laid.

