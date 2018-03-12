Barrie Youth Haven Could Use A Few Good Hammers

Barrie’s Youth Haven needs some work. Reporter Brett Glover was offered a tour of the youth homeless shelter the other day to see the work they do, and was struck by how much the home on Wellington St. was in disrepair. Executive Director Lucy Gowers says they do have someone to help out, but he’s only one guy.

She adds the house did get some long-awaited work done recently, some windows were replaced.

Much of the Youth Haven budget goes towards feeding residents, there’s little left over for repairs and maintenance. Anyone with the expertise to help out, can contact Youth Haven through its website.