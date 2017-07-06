Barrielicious Is On!

Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM is proud to partner with Barrielicious, Barrie’s premier food festival celebrating local restaurants and chefs. From July 7th to July 23rd, participating restaurants will offer “prix fixe” full course meals starting at $15.

Support local restaurants in the area over the two week festival and celebrate great food. Dale from Kool Mornings with Dale and Charlie sang a very special tune to help you remember all of your options for Barrielicious!

For a listing of all of the great options during the festival, click here.

