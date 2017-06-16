Barrie’s 2nd Annual Signature Summer Cocktail Challenge

KOOL FM and Tourism Barrie have teamed up to once again find Barrie’s Signature Summer Cocktail with the 2nd annual Barrie Signature Summer Cocktail Challenge. From now until June 26th you can visit the participating establishments and try the 5 top cocktails and vote for your favorite to be deemed…“Barrie’s Signature Cocktail”!

Will it be:?

Barnstormer Brewing & Distilling Co. – COVFEFE

You’re going to want to order 2 of these! Strawberry and basil-infused vodka, lemonade and 400 Blonde Ale, will have you sipping the ‘Covfefe Cocktail’ by Barnstormers Brewing all day long.

Ingredients: Strawberry & basil-infused vodka, Hitch Hiker Lemonade, 400 Blonde Ale, Thai basil, Ontario strawberries, lemon.

Hooligans – PATIO PLUNGE

Pretty much what summer would taste like if you could put it in a glass! Hooligan’s ‘Patio Plunge’ combines some of our favourite flavours of summer including orange Vodka, coconut rum, crème de banana and pineapple juice.

Smirnoff Orange vodka, coconut rum, creme de banana and pineapple juice shaken over ice and garnished with an orange wheel.

Kenzington Burger Bar – CI-ROCK 95

Rocket Popsicles just got a very adult upgrade. Kensington’s ‘Ci-Rock 95 is layered with Blue Curacao, Ciroc Vodka and Raspberry Sour Puss and is sure to quench your thirst this summer!

Ingredients: Blue Curacao, milk, ciroc vodka, raspberry sour puss, topped with a Rocket Popsicle.

Sticky Fingers Bar & Grill – KEMPENFELT BREEZE

You’re going to want to order these all summer long! Vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry and pineapple juice, makes Sticky Finger’s ‘Kempenfelt Breeze’ the perfect refreshing cocktail for those hot summer days.

Ingredients: Vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry and pineapple juice. Orange and cherry garnish

Wickie’s Pub – THE BAY BREEZE

Bringing the taste of the tropics to Barrie with this colourful cocktail! ‘The BAY Breeze’ by Wickie’s pub featured Grenadine, blue Curcacao, pineapple juice and coconut rum. Stir it up and watch it change colour before your eyes!

Ingredients: Grenadine, Blue Curcacao, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Rum, topped with supper rim and whipped cream.

Cast your vote by clicking here. Public voting ends on June 26th at 10:00am.