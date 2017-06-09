Barrie’s Jobless Rate Among the Lowest in the Province

Barrie’s job numbers are out, and it’s another banner month. The unemployment rate dropped four tenths to 5.4 per cent, one of the lowest jobless rates across Ontario. Mayor Jeff Lehman credits full time hiring last month for the dip. Ontario saw one of the biggest job gains across the country last month, but saw a point seven per cent increase to 6.5 per cent, while the federal rate is up just a smidge to 6.6 per cent.