Barrie’s Jobless Rate At Its Lowest Ever

Second Lowest Unemployment Rate in the Country

By News

Barrie’s jobless rate is at its lowest rate in what some believe to be… ever. Statistics Canada says the rate fell to 3.4 per cent last month, a full percentage point lower than the month before. Only one other city in the county has a lower jobless rate than Barrie right now, that’s Victoria BC at a tenth of a percentage point lower. Barrie’s rate is almost five per cent lower than it was this time las year, while the city’s labour force, that is, the number of folks willing and able to work, shrank by about a thousand people.

