Barrie’s Jobless Rate On Par With National Level

Canada’s unemployment rate is at its lowest in nearly ten years. The federal jobless rate fell to 6.3 per cent last month, lowest it’s been since 2008. Co-incidentally, Barrie’s jobless rate went up to the same amount from 5.7 per cent the month before; it is a bit of a jump from June, but still nearly two percentage points lower than it was this time last year. Just over two thousand people entered the work force in Barrie last month too, according to Statistics Canada.