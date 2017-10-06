Barrie’s Jobless Rate Plummeted Last Month

A big dip in Barrie’s jobless rate. Mayor Jeff Lehman says unemployment fell from 6.8 per cent down to 6 flat last month over the month before. Lots of hiring at job fairs of late, he indicates. On the provincial level, the jobless rate shed a tenth of a percentage point to 6.7 per cent in September. Federally, the unemployment rate remained unchanged last month, 6.2 per cent, still the lowest rate we’ve seen since 2008.