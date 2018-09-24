Listen Live

Barrie’s Media Landscape Shifts With New Digital Platform

It's What Barrie's Talking About!

By Local, News

There’s now a modern media platform that emulates the vibrancy of Barrie. At the heart of the just launched , is social sharing and interaction.

 

Posted by Barrie 360 on Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Worth Sharing

It’s the best of the city. From new eateries and coffee shops to local breaking news. Simply put, it’s what Barrie’s talking about. The multi-media platform is about stories worth sharing.

The Barrie 360 team is made up of award winning journalists, content creators and you. User content is critical to truly highlighting the best of the city. It’s why submitting stories, pictures and video was made easy through the contribution page.

For more information check out Barrie360.com

