Listen Live

Barrie’s New Fire Chief Wants “To Reach Out, Touch” The Community

Has plan for firefighters to visit every home

By News

Meet the new Fire Chief! Corey Mainprize was sworn in recently as Barrie’s top firefighter. He already has a plan in the works to have firefighters visit every home in the city starting this spring to ensure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are in place and working. There won’t be any fines levied, Mainprize says it is strictly an educational initiative. He’s also looking at other innovative ways to drive home the fire safety message. Listen below for more from the new chief.

Related posts

The Rap Sheet

Increase In Overdoses At Local Hospitals Leads To Warning

Federal Budget to Address Gender Pay Gap

The Rap Sheet

Remains Found in Wooded Area of Oro Medonte

SIU Clears Wasaga Beach Cops After Man Fractures Two Fingers in Lock Up

Collingwood Council Calling for Collus Inquiry

Barrie Integrity Commissioner Had a Slow Season

Gone Fishin’ at Heritage Park… Soon, Thanks to the Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia