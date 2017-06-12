Barrie’s Next Council Gets A Raise

Barrie City Hall has given its future councillors a raise. At Monday night’s meeting of council, a salary increase of almost three grand for the next term of council was approved, while Barrie’s next mayor would earn the same as its current. The base salary of $33,814 a year will come into effect January 1s 2019, for the council that will serve Barrie until 2022. The mayor’s salary for that term will remain at $93,729. Council didn’t get a say in this choice either, other than to give a lesser salary increase; the raise came from a five-member Council Compensation Review Committee.