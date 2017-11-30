Barrie’s Overnight Parking Restrictions Take Effect After Midnight

Parking the car in Barrie tonight, make sure it’s not on the road, okay? The City of Barrie has its parking restrictions take effect at 12:01 tomorrow morning. The restrictions are in effect annually from December 1st to March 31st, and is required so the city can clear the streets of snow. In the downtown core, no parking from 3 to 6am, while it’s midnight to 7 in the morning for the rest of the city.