Barrie’s Waterfront Has a New Look

Yesterday Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman showed off some pictures showing the results of the on-going waterfront construction that has dominated Lakeshore since the winter…

With Barrie’s first official in water boat show this weekend..

Barrie will be home to Ontario’s first splash on water park debuting on June 24th…

Don’t forget about the Canadian Forces Snowbirds who will put on an amazing display over Kempenfelt Bay on June 28th headed into the Promenade Days Festival and Canada 150 celebration.