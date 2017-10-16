Listen Live

Base Borden Exercise Involves Explosive Noises

Area Residents Should Prepare For Loud Blasts For The Rest of the Month

By News

Things are gonna get loud around Base Borden for the next few weeks. The Canadian Army is conducting a Joint Counter-Explosive Threat exercise at Borden, and over at the training centre near Meaford, from today to November 3rd. The exercise involves high noise level, including loud blasts, thanks to the explosives being used in an exercise designed to hone Canadian forces skills in defusing explosive devices.

Related posts

Three Pets Lost To Orillia House Fire

The Rap Sheet

Pedestrian Killed in Essa Township Collision

Midland Manufacturer Upping Production With Provincial Dollars

Blade Runner 2049 No Match For Happy Death Day

Check It Out: Cooler Cannon Tosses Beer To You

Wildfire Destroys California Family’s Home; Spares Pet Dog And Goats

UPDATE: Nails Found In Sandbox At Harriett Todd Public School

Community College Strike: Here’s The Drill For Students At Georgian