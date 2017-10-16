Base Borden Exercise Involves Explosive Noises
Area Residents Should Prepare For Loud Blasts For The Rest of the Month
Things are gonna get loud around Base Borden for the next few weeks. The Canadian Army is conducting a Joint Counter-Explosive Threat exercise at Borden, and over at the training centre near Meaford, from today to November 3rd. The exercise involves high noise level, including loud blasts, thanks to the explosives being used in an exercise designed to hone Canadian forces skills in defusing explosive devices.