Listen Live

Base Borden Welcoming New Head Honcho

Change of Command Ceremony Held On Base

By News

A change of command ceremony at Base Borden today, to bring in a new boss. The ceremony started at 10:30 Tuesday morning, formally recognizing the change of command from Brigadier-General Liam McGarry to Colonel Andrew Atherton. McGarry probably remembers the routine, he’s been at the helm of Base Borden for 20 months. Base Borden’s military newspaper touts the outgoing commanding officer’s accomplishments in that time.

Related posts

Remains of Missing Barrie Senior Found

Are You Ready for the OSSLT?

Canada To Meet Paris Accord Target Despite Already Being Behind

Barrie Okays New Sports Advisory Committee

The Rap Sheet

Here’s Why Tourists Flock To Our Region Every Year

UPDATE: Barrie Firefighters Battled Stubborn Morning Fire

Canine Flu Comes To Canada

Six-Year-Old Boy, Two Teachers Honoured At Barrie City Hall