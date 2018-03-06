Base Borden Welcoming New Head Honcho

A change of command ceremony at Base Borden today, to bring in a new boss. The ceremony started at 10:30 Tuesday morning, formally recognizing the change of command from Brigadier-General Liam McGarry to Colonel Andrew Atherton. McGarry probably remembers the routine, he’s been at the helm of Base Borden for 20 months. Base Borden’s military newspaper touts the outgoing commanding officer’s accomplishments in that time.