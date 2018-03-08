Bayfield Street Repairs Will Take Longer Still

The ongoing rolling lane closures on Bayfield Street between Coulter and Cundles have been extended again. Work to get rid of the craters and potholes began in mid-January and was supposed to take just a couple of weeks. Mayor Jeff Lehman says Bayfield is a unique situation…

The freeze-thaw cycle we’ve experienced again this year is largely to blame for these road woes. City crews are hoping now to have the work completed by the 23rd of this month.

Listen below for more on this with Mayor Lehman…

Click here for more information on the city’s road standards and how to report a pothole.

banner image via Wikimedia