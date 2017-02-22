BBC Teases Release Of Blue Planet II

Following the critical success of BBC’s Planet Earth Sequel that debuted late last year, the broadcasting corporation has shared plans to revive another of their widely popular television shows, Blue Planet.

Sir David Attenborough will return as narrator for the upcoming docu-series, fifteen years after the original series launched in 2001.

“I am truly thrilled to be joining this new exploration of the underwater worlds which cover most of our planet, yet are still its least known,” Attenborough said of the announcement.

The upcoming series will showcase recent technologies that have given filming crew access to animals that have never been seen before, such as suction cameras fitted to the backs of orcas.