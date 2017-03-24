UPDATE: B&E Suspect Arrested In No Time

Friday – South Simcoe Police say, on further investigation, the teen suspect arrested yesterday now faces nine additional criminal charges, in connection to break and enters reported throughout Bradford overnight.

Thursday – Right place, right time for a South Simcoe Police officer. Around 6:30 this morning, a Bradford man woke to find a stranger in his place, so he called 911 to say the perp just grabbed his wallet and ran. A few blocks away, an officer working another case spotted the suspect and scooped him up in minutes. The youngster was taken to hospital as they say he was on some sort of drug, but the 17-year-old lad is being investigated for other attempted break ins in the area.