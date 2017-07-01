Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes
Is it safe to swim?
Simcoe County
Adjala-Tosorontio – Earl Rowe Day Beach Advisory
Adjala-Tosorontio – Earl Rowe Day West Beach Advisory
New Tecumseth – Tottenham Conservation Beach Advisory
Tay – Mackenzie Park Beach Advisory
Muskoka
no advisories or closures at this time
A swimming Advisory is a warning to swimmers but it is not a beach closure. During a swimming advisory, a beach is posted with warning signs when the water contains levels of bacteria that indicate there may be an increased risk of developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections and stomach disorders. If you choose to swim during a swimming advisory it may be prudent to avoid ducking your head or swallowing the water.
A beach Closure is issued when a catastrophic event occurs or an immediate risk to health is present. Sewage spills or toxic chemical releases are examples. Beach closures are rare.
source: Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit
Haliburton
- no advisories or closures at this time
Kawartha Lakes
Coboconk – Lions Park Beach Posted
Eldon Twp – Centennial Beach Park Posted
Fenelon Falls – Bond Street Posted
Omemee – Omemee Beach – Posted
Beaches marked Posted indicate bacterial levels in the water are higher than those considered acceptable as set out in the Ontario government’s Beach Management Protocol, making them unsafe for bathing.
source: Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit