148th Beaver Valley Fall Fair is two days of events, exhibits and entertainment, beginning Friday September 7th at 5:30pm. Activities include an open mike night, beer tasting, axe throwing, kid zone and a movie under the stars. Saturday’s tractor pulls, pet and horse shows are popular attractions and complimented by exhibits from local growers and crafters. Top off the day with the BBQ roast beef dinner. Come and participate in this agricultural fair where old traditions are celebrated with a modern twist.