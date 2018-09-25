Listen Live

Bed Head Is The Hot New Hair Trend!

Now a trend we can all pull off!

By Dirt/Divas

Remember life before kids?  When you actually had style.  You could take as long as you needed to shop for those perfect pieces (now you’re in and out of a shop because A, kids are with you or B, dad has them and you know what happens at home when they are left with dad)

Remember when you had time to have a hair style, you could wash it and blow dry in one shot.

Yah, those days are gone!  But thanks to a celebrity mom, Blake Lively- we can now all get on board with “Bedhead.”

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 07: Blake Lively attends the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary event during New York Fashion Week at Bethesda Terrace on September 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

 

According to scarymommy.com

Blake Lively is leading the charge into the future with the hairstyle trend exhausted moms have been waiting for. That’s right, ladies, bedhead is where it’s at this Fall.

Amazing! 

