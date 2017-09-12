Beer Theft Suspect Not Bragging About This ‘Six-Pack’

Barrie Police are looking for help solving an alleged theft of beer from Loblaws on Bayfield Street. They say a woman entered the store after 4 o’clock Monday afternoon and placed several ‘tall boys’ in a cardboard carry case provided by the store. She also selected an additional six-pack of beer. Store surveillance video shows the six-pack being concealed in a black shoulder bag. Security staff say the ‘tall boys’ were paid for, but not the six-pack. The suspect is described as:

Female, white

Mid to late 30’s

5’4″-5’6″, 120 lbs and thin build

Long blond hair, brown eyes

Large red mark on her right upper arm with a tattoo that begins with the text “Life”

Wearing a multicolour shirt, capris jeans and white shoes

Any with information that may help in this investigation is asked to call PC G Danaj of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2746 (email at gdanaj@barriepolice.ca) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).