The Beeton Fall Fair Celebrates an Especially Sweet Year!

Join the Beeton & District Agricultural Society as we celebrate the 162nd anniversary of the Beeton Fall Fair. Taking place at the Beeton Fairgrounds September 14th, 15th, and 16th, with the 2018 theme being ‘How Sweet It Is’ highlighting bees and honey.

“Bees and honey have such a rich history within our community – after all there’s a reason it’s called Beeton!” says Fair President Laura Daniel. “We’re excited to showcase them. Of course the fair is also a showcase for agriculture in New Tecumseth and beyond.”

As always, our fair features fun for the whole family! Our new midway features your favourite carnival rides, games and treats. The weekend will be filled with great shows, country-life homecraft and agricultural exhibits, delicious food, farm animals to meet and greet, and fun activities for everyone. Highlights include:

Friday: Our band show is headlined by The Carpet Frogs

Saturday: Our annual parade, The Woofjocks Canine All-Stars, 4H competitions, an OTTPA mini tractor pull, kids entertainment, wiener dog races, a family-friendly movie in the park (Jumanji), and more

Sunday: Demolition Derby, Antique Car, Truck, Tractor & Motorcycle Show

About The Beeton & District Agricultural Society: Run by a team of dedicated volunteers, the Beeton & District Agricultural Society have been putting on an annual Fall Fair for 162 years, which is enjoyed by thousands of people every year.