Behold The Internet’s Most Popular Ice Cream Sundae

Even more than any cheat day would allow...

By Darryl on the Drive

At Mo & Moshi in Bangkok the Strawberry Supreme has become a viral sensation.

It contains 22 scoops of ice cream, whip cream, vanilla and raspberry parfait, waffles this is more than any cheat day allows.

People travel far and wide to order an ice cream sundae that they likely won’t come close to finishing…

I would advise ordering this with a group of 15 friends and family…

Mo & Moshi is all about the presentation, just look at this…

