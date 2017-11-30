Ben Affleck And Lindsay Shockus Are Living Together

Ben Affleck and his girlfriend, Lindsay Shockus of seven months have reportedly been living together while in New York. The couple were spotted looking at real estate in L.A. a while back and instead went with a luxury New York city pad.

Lindsay is a producer on SNL and lives there full-time while Ben tries to go back and forth from NY to LA as his kids are there with his Ex. Ben reportedly spent the Thanksgiving long weekend with his kids and ex while and with other family members.