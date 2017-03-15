Ben Affleck has made a “positive recovery” after secretly seeking help for his alcohol addiction.

Ben revealed he has completed his latest treatment in a post on his Facebook page, confessing his battle with the booze is something he has “dealt with in the past” and will “continue to confront”. Last week reports emerged suggesting Jen and Ben have put their divorce on hold, with a source telling People.com the couple were “giving things another try”.

Hanson Are Going on a 25th Anniversary Tour!



It was a song that united the WORLD. Ok, maybe not that far, but when Hanson dropped ‘MMMBop’, EVERYBODY knew who they were! The brothers are 36, 34 and 31. While they mostly remain out of the spotlight, they have announced they’ll be going on a reunion tour to celebrate 25 years together! They group has done tours in the past as they’ve gotten older, but they’ve decided to take this one world wide. One of those stops is in Toronto in October! Oh Boy!

Looks like the SNL cast won’t be getting the summer off.



Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update has been picked up by NBC for a four week primetime run starting Thursday, August 10th. Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che will host the half hour show, with other SNL cast members making special appearances. It’s not the first time Weekend Update has gotten the primetime treatment. In October 2008, Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler hosted Saturday Night Live Weekend Update Thursday in the weeks leading up to the Presidential election between Barack Obama and John McCain. It returned for a six episodes in 2009, followed by a brief comeback in September 2012.

Sister Sledge star Joni Sledge died of a pre-existing condition, according to law enforcement sources.

Joni was found dead in her Arizona home on Friday and now local experts have ruled out foul play, insisting Joni died of natural causes, according to TMZ. Joni, Debbie, Kim and Kathy Sledge formed Sister Sledge in 1971. Kathy left the group in 1989 to pursue a solo career. The sisters are best known for their hit “we are family”….