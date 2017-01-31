Ben Affleck will Not Direct “The Batman” movie!

Ben Affleck is stepping down as director on his upcoming solo outing as the Dark Knight in Warner Bros.’ The Batman. The Oscar-winner will still play the DC superhero in the standalone film, but says he will let someone else direct the project. Affleck will reprise his role as Batman in Justice League, which is set to open Nov. 17. The Batman is rumoured for 2018, and will likely come before we see a sequel to Justice League.

Masaya Nakamura, the “Father of Pac-Man” has died!

He who founded the Japanese video game company behind the hit creature-gobbling game, has died. He was 91. His company, Namco, part of Bandai Namco was founded in 1955…It started out as just two mechanical horse rides on a department store rooftop but went on to pioneer game arcades and amusement parks. “Father of Pac-Man” had a cameo in “Pixels”

A new voice is lending itself to NBC’s hit competition show.

Celine Dion announced on Friday via Twitter that she will be joining Gwen Stefani for the Battle Round on The Voice as her top adviser for season 12 of the television series, premiering February 27. This comes after Celine’s gradual return to the spotlight after losing her husband and manager, René Angélil, on January 14, 2016 from throat cancer. Celine is also returning to the Disney remake of the 1991 animated film Beauty And The Beast, nearly 25 years after she sang the title song.