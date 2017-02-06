Ben and Jerry’s has a new flavour- that Increases Breast milk supply!

Breastfeeding can be very difficult and frustrating for new Moms… Nursing with a low milk supply can be a nightmare! But have no fear, as Ben & Jerry’s is here!

Romper reports that there’s a new Ben and Jerry’s ice cream flavour that could help support breast milk supply. They explain that Oat of this Swirled contains what’s known as a galactagogue, aka, a food thought to increase breast milk output.

The magic lactation ingredient in this flavour is oats, which are one of the most effective milk increasing foods, according to Kelly Mom. Oats have what’s known as saponins, which may increase the hormones moms need to produce milk.

Moms… Go to it! Guilt free ice cream eating!

