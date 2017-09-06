Ben & Jerry’s dairy-free ice cream for vegans is finally here
Vegans and those who are lactose intolerant can finally get their hands on a dairy-free range from the cult ice cream maker.
There’s three vegan Ben & Jerry’s options – two based on absolute classics and the third a vegan exclusive.
You can choose between tubs of Chunky Monkey, Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Peanut & Butter Cookies!
Chunky Monkey is banana non-dairy ice cream with vegan chocolatey chunks and walnuts.
New kid on the block Peanut Butter & Cookies is vanilla non-dairy ice cream with vegan chocolate cookies and peanut butter swirls. Yum! Pick yours up today!