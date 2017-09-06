Listen Live

Ben & Jerry’s dairy-free ice cream for vegans is finally here

Vegans and those who are lactose intolerant, rejoice!

By Kool Mornings

Vegans and those who are lactose intolerant can finally get their hands on a dairy-free range from the cult ice cream maker.

There’s three vegan Ben & Jerry’s options – two based on absolute classics and the third a vegan exclusive.

You can choose between tubs of Chunky Monkey, Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Peanut & Butter Cookies!

Chunky Monkey is banana non-dairy ice cream with vegan chocolatey chunks and walnuts.

New kid on the block Peanut Butter & Cookies is vanilla non-dairy ice cream with vegan chocolate cookies and peanut butter swirls.  Yum!  Pick yours up today!

