Ben Stiller And Is High School band Reunite And Release New Music!

Ben Stiller may be in a mid-life crisis! After 36 years, he has reunited with his high school band and they have released a song!

He’s had a pretty good run as an actor, writing and even a director- so why not music?

In high school in the 80’s Ben was a part of a band called “Capital punishment” who specialized in noise music and in 1982 actual released an album called “Roadkill”.

Ben plays the drums and there are 5 songs coming… Here’s the first one.