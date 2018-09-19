Bert And Ernie Have Had The Longest Bromance Ever!

Earnie and Bert have had the longest bromance ever according to Sesame Street!

There has been an on-going debate for years on if Bert and Ernie were more than friends! After 50 years we now know the deal with these to muppets!

Here’s the statement from Sesame Street Workshop;

As we have always said, Bert and Ernie are best friends,” reads the statement via Sesame Workshop’s Twitter account.

“Even though they are identified as male characters and possess many human traits and characteristics …. they remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation.”

Please see our statement below regarding Bert and Ernie. pic.twitter.com/6r2j0XrKYu — Sesame Workshop (@SesameWorkshop) September 18, 2018

Sesame Street made the statement after some comments were made by Mark Saltzman, who is an Emmy Award winning TV writer and spend 15 years on staff as Sesame Street as a writers. Saltzman said he wrote the characters based loosely on he and his partner of 20-years relationship. Saltzman said the only way he knew how to write them was a “loving couple.”