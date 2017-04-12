Best Birthday Ever! Mom throws her little daughter Epic Party.

A little girl from St. Louis had a very unique theme in mind for her birthday celebration—a poop party. Yes, poop and it might be the most oddly adorable idea we’ve ever heard.

It was a poop extravaganza.

What does one do at a “poop party” you may ask? Well, thanks to mom’s creativity there were plenty of unique fecal-related activities. For example, pin the poop in the toilet anyone?

Whacked a poop emoji-shaped piñata filled with Tootsie Rolls and Hershey’s Kisses, and guests were treated to whoopee cushion party favours. Mom even dressed as poop

Let’s not forget about the Poop Cake… Delicious!