Listen Live

Best Birthday Ever! Mom throws her little daughter Epic Party.

When you think back to your younger years of themed birthday parties, what comes to mind? Princess decor or Power Ranger party hats, maybe?

By Kool Mornings

A little girl from St. Louis had a very unique theme in mind for her birthday celebration—a poop party. Yes, poop and it might be the most oddly adorable idea we’ve ever heard.

It was a poop extravaganza.

What does one do at a “poop party” you may ask? Well, thanks to mom’s creativity there were plenty of unique fecal-related activities. For example, pin the poop in the toilet anyone?

Whacked a poop emoji-shaped piñata filled with Tootsie Rolls and Hershey’s Kisses, and guests were treated to whoopee cushion party favours. Mom even dressed as poop

Let’s not forget about the Poop Cake… Delicious!

Related posts

What was the most popular slang term the year you were born?

Ford is testing a crib that mimics a car ride’s motions to help babies get to sleep.

More than half of mothers and one-third of fathers are guilty of Sharenting