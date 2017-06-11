Best Camp Food

One of the best parts about going camping is the awesome food! Here are some food and recipe ideas to get you set for your camping plans this summer:

Bacon:

All you need are skewers, bacon strips and a campfire and you’ve got the best breakfast at the camp site!

BuzzFeed

S’moreos:

It’s a fun take on the classic s’mores but instead of using graham crackers, try oreos instead.



Paper Trieger

Flatbread Pizza:

Flatbread is a good bread substitute since it can pack nicely in your backpack and won’t take up too much room. Plus you can make a pretty delicious pizza with it! Get the recipe.



bbcgoodfood.com

Campfire Nachos:

Make a meal out of it and put on whatever toppings you’d like! Get the recipe.



countryliving.com

Hot Dogs:

You can’t have a campfire without hot dogs and these ones will take you back to the days your grandma made you pigs in a blanket. Get the recipe.



countryliving.com

S’mores-Inspired Trail Mix:

This is a good one to make in advance of your camping trip so you have snacks on-hand for whenever you get hungry. Get the recipe.



countryliving.com

Grilled Brussel Sprouts with Whole Grain Mustard:

These probably won’t be a favourite of the kids but the adults will be all about. I know brussel sprouts are a universally disliked food, but when you grill them, and especially over a campfire, they take on a whole new delicious flavour, especially when you add mustard! Get the recipe.



countryliving.com

Potatoes:

They’re the food I could not live without and definitely can’t camp without. You just need sliced potatoes, onions, garlic and foil. Get the recipe.



countryliving.com

What would you add to the list?

Main Image via The Clymb