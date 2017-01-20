Best Movies with Dogs in Them…Was Hooch hurt during the making of Turner & Hooch?
A couple of days ago, a video was released from the Film ‘A Dog’s Purpose” showing a dog being forced into water.
Animal activists are outraged and so are many people on social Media…There’s been so much anger, that the film’s premier was cancelled ahead of the release of the movie next weekend, January 27th!
Until now, I never thought about how animals were treated during the filming of movies… So many amazing dog movies over the years…
Lassie- 1949
Old Yeller- 1957
The Shaggy Dog- 1959
Benji-1974
Turner & Hooch-1989
White Fang- 1991
Beethoven-1992
Homeward Bound-1993
Marley & Me- 2008