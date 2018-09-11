Listen Live

Best Pilot Ever!

Captain orders everyone pizza!

By Kool Travel

Best flight ever… Pilot orders pizzas for everyone after the flight from LA to Dallas was forced to divert to a small airport in Wichita Falls due to severe weather.

All 159 of the passengers had to spend the night in Wichita so the Pilot and his crew ordered up a ton of Papa John’s pizzas while they got all the arrangements made.

There’s a video of the pilot running back and forth handing pizzas out to all the people stuck on the runway…

