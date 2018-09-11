Best Pilot Ever!

Best flight ever… Pilot orders pizzas for everyone after the flight from LA to Dallas was forced to divert to a small airport in Wichita Falls due to severe weather.

All 159 of the passengers had to spend the night in Wichita so the Pilot and his crew ordered up a ton of Papa John’s pizzas while they got all the arrangements made.

There’s a video of the pilot running back and forth handing pizzas out to all the people stuck on the runway…