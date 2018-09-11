Best Pilot Ever!
Captain orders everyone pizza!
Best flight ever… Pilot orders pizzas for everyone after the flight from LA to Dallas was forced to divert to a small airport in Wichita Falls due to severe weather.
All 159 of the passengers had to spend the night in Wichita so the Pilot and his crew ordered up a ton of Papa John’s pizzas while they got all the arrangements made.
There’s a video of the pilot running back and forth handing pizzas out to all the people stuck on the runway…
@AmericanAir The Captain of Flight 2354 bought pizza for everybody who was stuck in Wichita Falls Regional airport after a weather diversion. I don’t think I’ve seen this before. pic.twitter.com/sLmo76ckUB
— Josh Raines (@J_reigns2) September 7, 2018