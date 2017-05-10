Best Summer Sangria Recipes

The May 2-4 is quickly approaching, which is basically the unofficial kick off to summer, so we must ready ourselves with an arsenal of delicious Summer Sangria recipes!

Here are 5 sangria (among others) recipes that you have to try this summer.

1. Clerico

Now this one isnt’t “technically” a sangeria per-say, but it is said to be South America’s spin on the refreshing wine drink!

How delicious and refreshing does that look!? You’re probably already sold.

Here’s what goes in it:

2 bottles dry white wine, like Sauvignon Blanc

1/4 cup brandy

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup sugar

1 1/2 cups sliced peaches

1 cup sliced strawberries

1 cup halved seedless grapes

Thinly sliced banana

Ice

2. Rose Sangria

Rose is great to make sangria with, it’s just a little sweet so you don’t have to add much sweetener and its a good mix between white and red if you can’t decide!

Here’s what goes in this Rosey sangria:

2 cups blueberries

2 cups blackberries

2 cups hulled strawberries

2 cups mixed red and golden raspberries

1 tablespoon superfine sugar

5 ounces Framboise, or other raspberry liqueur

1 bottle chilled rose wine

1 1/3 cups white cranberry juice

3. Raspberry- Plumb Sangria

This sangria uses all of the delicious summer fruits that are in season!

Here’s the ingredients:

2 ripe plums, pitted and cut into 1/4-inch wedges

1 large Gala apple, cored and cut into 1/8-inch wedges

1 navel orange, thinly sliced crosswise, larger slices halved

6 ounces (1 1/2 cups) raspberries

1 cup vodka

2 bottles dry white wine, such as Sauvignon Blanc, chilled

1/4 cup superfine sugar

4. Green Tea- Cranberry Spritzer

Who doesn’t love a good spritzer? So refreshing on a hot summer day! And if you can incorporate tea, all the better!

Here’s what goes in these light spritzers:

1/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup water

4 green tea bags

1/2 cup chilled unsweetened cranberry juice

Ice

3 cups chilled seltzer

5. Bing Cherry Mojitos

Don’t know what a Bing Cherry is? (because I definitely didn’t…) It’s basically just a wild, sweet cherry! Which can be bought fresh while they’re in season, or canned.

Here’s what goes in this Bing Mojitos: