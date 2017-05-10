Best Summer Sangria Recipes
Summer is coming- Time to stock up on some new Sangria recipes!
The May 2-4 is quickly approaching, which is basically the unofficial kick off to summer, so we must ready ourselves with an arsenal of delicious Summer Sangria recipes!
Here are 5 sangria (among others) recipes that you have to try this summer.
1. Clerico
Now this one isnt’t “technically” a sangeria per-say, but it is said to be South America’s spin on the refreshing wine drink!
How delicious and refreshing does that look!? You’re probably already sold.
Here’s what goes in it:
- 2 bottles dry white wine, like Sauvignon Blanc
- 1/4 cup brandy
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 1/2 cups sliced peaches
- 1 cup sliced strawberries
- 1 cup halved seedless grapes
- Thinly sliced banana
- Ice
2. Rose Sangria
Rose is great to make sangria with, it’s just a little sweet so you don’t have to add much sweetener and its a good mix between white and red if you can’t decide!
Here’s what goes in this Rosey sangria:
- 2 cups blueberries
- 2 cups blackberries
- 2 cups hulled strawberries
- 2 cups mixed red and golden raspberries
- 1 tablespoon superfine sugar
- 5 ounces Framboise, or other raspberry liqueur
- 1 bottle chilled rose wine
- 1 1/3 cups white cranberry juice
3. Raspberry- Plumb Sangria
This sangria uses all of the delicious summer fruits that are in season!
Here’s the ingredients:
- 2 ripe plums, pitted and cut into 1/4-inch wedges
- 1 large Gala apple, cored and cut into 1/8-inch wedges
- 1 navel orange, thinly sliced crosswise, larger slices halved
- 6 ounces (1 1/2 cups) raspberries
- 1 cup vodka
- 2 bottles dry white wine, such as Sauvignon Blanc, chilled
- 1/4 cup superfine sugar
4. Green Tea- Cranberry Spritzer
Who doesn’t love a good spritzer? So refreshing on a hot summer day! And if you can incorporate tea, all the better!
Here’s what goes in these light spritzers:
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1/3 cup water
- 4 green tea bags
- 1/2 cup chilled unsweetened cranberry juice
- Ice
- 3 cups chilled seltzer
5. Bing Cherry Mojitos
Don’t know what a Bing Cherry is? (because I definitely didn’t…) It’s basically just a wild, sweet cherry! Which can be bought fresh while they’re in season, or canned.
Here’s what goes in this Bing Mojitos:
- 1 1/4 cups sugar
- 1 1/4 cups freshly squeezed lime juice (about 9 limes)
- 3 pounds Bing cherries
- 18 ounces best-quality black cherry or plain vodka
- 1 bottle sparkling water (750 mL)