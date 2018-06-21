Best Summer Songs Ever According To Dale & Charlie
We officially welcome summer today! It’s the best time of year. Warm weather, no school and more time with friends and family! Dale & Charlie are celebrating with the best songs of summer ever, according to them!
Justin Bieber- Despacito
Boys of Summer- Don Henley
Justin Timberlake- Can’t stop the feeling
Get Lucky Daft Punk
Snoop – Gin and Juice
DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince- Summertime
Cruel summer- Bananarama
Summer in the city -Lovin’ spoonful
California Girls, The Beach Boys
School’s Out- Alice Cooper