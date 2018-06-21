Listen Live

Best Summer Songs Ever According To Dale & Charlie

By Kool Mornings

We officially welcome summer today!  It’s the best time of year.  Warm weather, no school and more time with friends and family!  Dale & Charlie are celebrating with the best songs of summer ever, according to them!

Justin Bieber- Despacito

Boys of Summer- Don Henley

 

Justin Timberlake- Can’t stop the feeling

 

Get Lucky Daft Punk

 

Snoop – Gin and Juice

 

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince- Summertime

 

Cruel summer- Bananarama

 

Summer in the city -Lovin’ spoonful

 

California Girls, The Beach Boys

 

 

School’s Out- Alice Cooper

 

