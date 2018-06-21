Best Summer Songs Ever According To Dale & Charlie

We officially welcome summer today! It’s the best time of year. Warm weather, no school and more time with friends and family! Dale & Charlie are celebrating with the best songs of summer ever, according to them!

Justin Bieber- Despacito

Boys of Summer- Don Henley

Justin Timberlake- Can’t stop the feeling

Get Lucky Daft Punk

Snoop – Gin and Juice

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince- Summertime

Cruel summer- Bananarama

Summer in the city -Lovin’ spoonful

California Girls, The Beach Boys

School’s Out- Alice Cooper