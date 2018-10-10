BEWARE: New Halloween Treats Are Coming!

I’m starting to actually believe there is a zombie apocalypse coming.

The Walking Dead Season 9 premiere last week attracted over 6 million viewers, making it the #1 cable TV Show so far this season.

Barrie Paintball is even currently hosting The Zombie Gladiator Run. They have built an entire “Sin City” on their property, and now the Zombie’s have taken over. You can either run through the city for ‘fun’, or compete for prizes.

Why not have zombie Halloween treats? Skittles has launched a new flavour called, Zombie Skittles. You’ll get a mouthful of delicious typical Skittles but some will taste like rotten zombie. Now I’m sitting here wondering what rotten zombie flavour tastes like. Is it like a cheese that’s gone bad? Or chocolate that has past its due date?

Oreo Cookies jumped into the Halloween fun too!