Listen Live

Beyonce, Blake Shelton, Oprah and more to headline Benefit telethon

Will you be watching?

By Dirt/Divas

Beyonce, Blake Shelton, Barbra Streisand and Oprah Winfrey will headline a one-hour benefit telethon to benefit Hurricane Harvey victims that will be simulcast next week on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CMT.

The event will be telecast live at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sept. 12….George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Julia Roberts, Jamie Foxx, Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan, Kelly Rowland, George Strait, Reese Witherspoon and others will also participate with taped or live messages.

It will benefit several organizations, including United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

(Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Related posts

Looks like Kate’s Duchess’s had their day in court…

MTV is about to let us relive the 90’s!

Sometimes its hard to Madonna