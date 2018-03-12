Beyonce & Jay-Z Are Going Back Out On Tour
The 'On The Run II' Tour Kicks Off On June 6th
It’s official: Beyonce and JAY-Z are blessing us all with another tour. Fans caught wind of the tour last week when a Ticketmaster glitch posted a tour date before anything had been announced. Since then speculation has been running wild. Queen Bey put the rumours to rest on Monday morning, by posting a video on Instagram to confirm the news.
Tickets go on pre-sale March 14 and to the general public March 19th. The tour kicks of on June 6th in Cardiff, Wales. The american lef of the tour starts June 25th in Cleveland. The only Canadian stop on the tour is the final show on October 2nd in Vancouver. The closes Jay and Bey get to Toronto is on August 18th when they stop at New Era Field in Buffalo.
Europe:
June 06 Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
June 09 Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park
June 13 Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium
June 15 London, UK @ London Stadium
June 19 Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena
June 23 Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium
June 25 Stockholm, SW @ Friends Arena
June 28 Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
June 30 Warsaw, PL @ Stadion Narodowy
July 03 Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadion
July 06 Milan, IT @ San Siro
July 08 Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico
July 11 Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium
July 14 Paris, FR @ Stade de France
July 17 Nice, FR @ Allianz Riviera
North America:
July 25 Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
July 28 Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
July 30 Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 05 Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium
Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium
Aug. 10 Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
Aug. 13 Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field
Aug. 23 Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt Stadium
Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 29 Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
Aug. 31 Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 11 Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Sept. 15 Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium
Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
Sept. 27 San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium
Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC @ BC Place