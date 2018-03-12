Beyonce & Jay-Z Are Going Back Out On Tour

It’s official: Beyonce and JAY-Z are blessing us all with another tour. Fans caught wind of the tour last week when a Ticketmaster glitch posted a tour date before anything had been announced. Since then speculation has been running wild. Queen Bey put the rumours to rest on Monday morning, by posting a video on Instagram to confirm the news.

Tickets go on pre-sale March 14 and to the general public March 19th. The tour kicks of on June 6th in Cardiff, Wales. The american lef of the tour starts June 25th in Cleveland. The only Canadian stop on the tour is the final show on October 2nd in Vancouver. The closes Jay and Bey get to Toronto is on August 18th when they stop at New Era Field in Buffalo.

Europe:

June 06 Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

June 09 Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park

June 13 Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

June 15 London, UK @ London Stadium

June 19 Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena

June 23 Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium

June 25 Stockholm, SW @ Friends Arena

June 28 Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

June 30 Warsaw, PL @ Stadion Narodowy

July 03 Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadion

July 06 Milan, IT @ San Siro

July 08 Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico

July 11 Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium

July 14 Paris, FR @ Stade de France

July 17 Nice, FR @ Allianz Riviera

North America:

July 25 Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

July 28 Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

July 30 Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 05 Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

Aug. 10 Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

Aug. 13 Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

Aug. 23 Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt Stadium

Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 29 Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

Aug. 31 Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 11 Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sept. 15 Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

Sept. 27 San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium

Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

Feature Image Courtesy Of Tidal